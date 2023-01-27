Creative Planning Has $2.30 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $6,294,063. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.