Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

