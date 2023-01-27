Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Planning grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after buying an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Okta by 4,698.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 245,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

