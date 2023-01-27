Creative Planning Acquires 789 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

RSG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.