Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,513 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 855,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SMFG stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

