Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AM opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

