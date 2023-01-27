Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,036 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $10,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wipro by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,894,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wipro by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 684,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WIT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.