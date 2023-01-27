Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 641,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 88,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

