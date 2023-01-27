Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,118 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 723.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. The firm had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

