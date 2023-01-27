Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,906,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,190,000 after purchasing an additional 890,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.