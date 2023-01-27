Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of Trinseo worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Trinseo Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSE opened at $26.76 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.