Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 12,031 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aegon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.49 on Friday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.41) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.11) to €5.00 ($5.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

