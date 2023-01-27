Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

