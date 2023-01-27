Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

