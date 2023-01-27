Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

