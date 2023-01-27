Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

