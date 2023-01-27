Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:DEA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Easterly Government Properties Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
