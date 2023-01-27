Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE CAG opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
