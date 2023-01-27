Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ANET opened at $123.99 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,563. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.