Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,017.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

