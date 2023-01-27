KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of KT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KT by 19.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.