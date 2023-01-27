Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period.
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.83 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.
