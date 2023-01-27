Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $100.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.