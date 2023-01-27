Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $230.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

