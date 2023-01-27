Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

