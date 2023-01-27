Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $905,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTA stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

