Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.60 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

