Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.