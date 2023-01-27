Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $13,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Up 1.7 %

Barclays stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

