Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 61.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.
Insider Activity at Bunge
In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bunge Profile
Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
