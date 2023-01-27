6,628 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 42.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.03 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,926 shares of company stock worth $646,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.