Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,753 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 478,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DCT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -172.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

