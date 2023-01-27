Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

