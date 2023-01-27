Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.