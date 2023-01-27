KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

