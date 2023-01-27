Ryerson Holding Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Price Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.99). Ryerson had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 204.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $5,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 377.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ryerson by 2,579.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

