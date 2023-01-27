Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Increased by William Blair

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Stride Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

