Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.73. Stride has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stride by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

