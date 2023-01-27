HC Wainwright Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FENC. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14).

In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,528.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,528.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,240 shares of company stock worth $386,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

