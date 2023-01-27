TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.