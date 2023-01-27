Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

