Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

