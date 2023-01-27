Oppenheimer Comments on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $250.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $234.36. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

