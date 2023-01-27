First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

