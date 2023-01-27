Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Stories

