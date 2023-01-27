Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. FMR LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 240,371 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

AVID opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

