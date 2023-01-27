Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 252.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MTDR opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
