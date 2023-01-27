MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $21,594,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $17,267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $16,504,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

