Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perrigo Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.