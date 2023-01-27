Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 74,148 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 263.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 106.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

